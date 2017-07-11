CM, Nasir Shah and others happy at PPP victory in city election

Staff Reporter

Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, congratulating Senator Saeed Ghani over his authoritative win in PS-114 by-elections of Sunday, has said that Karachi belongs to Peoples Party, and that those who considered as their personal estate, would now vanish.

Similar sentiments were expressed by his cabinet colleague, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, holding portfolio of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, who said it was victory for Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

The adviser to the chief minister Waqar Mehdi too held a press conference to join the felicitation and declared that PPP will win the general elections scheduled for next year.