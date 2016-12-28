CM leaves for China to include KCR, Keti Bandar, Economic Zone Projects in CPEC

Observer Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with three cabinet members and senior officers had left for China to attend CPEC related meetings.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister just after attending the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux retunred by a special flight and left for China to attend CPEC related Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC).

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Manzoor Wassan, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah and ACS (Dev) M.Waseem, Secretary Energy Agah Wasif, Secretary Transpor Taha Farooqi, Chairperson Board of Investment Naheed Memon and others.

Murad will give presentation to JCC to include three important projects in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Keti Bandar power park and special jetty, Karachi Circular Railway and Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji.

It may be noted that with the serious efforts of the Chief Minister, the federal government has already approved inclusion of Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railways in CPEC while Chinese authorities have also shown interest in KCR.

The Chief Minister has said that he will present this case seriously in JCC meeting and hopefully all the three projects will be approved.

“I am sure I will return with good news for the people of Karachi but rather to say for the people of province and the country,” he hoped.