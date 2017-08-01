CM grieves over electrocution of three persons

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three persons of a family in Raiwind due to electrocution. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. Three persons mother, father and their daughter were electrocuted the other day. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of murder of a woman in Lodhran through inhaling of acid and has sought report from the DPO. He has ordered to immediately arrest the criminals involved in this incident and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against them after registration of case. He has further said that provision of justice to the affected family should be ensured at every cost.