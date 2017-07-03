Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to fire in a van near Head Muhammad Wala, Multan.
He expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. The CM has also sought a report from the administration. —APP
CM grieved over loss of human lives due to fire in van
