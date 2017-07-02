CM grieved over death of Sharif Farooq

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist, author, writer and worker of Pakistan Movement, Muhammad Sharif Farooq.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said the late was a renowned journalist and author of many books and his services in the field of journalism and literature would always be remembered.

He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.