CM felicitates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the Oscar Award Winner Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for winning the Knight International Journalism Award.

In his message of felicitations, the Chief Minister said that winning of award from International Center for Journalists is an honor for the nation and her success has again brought laurels home.

The Chief Minister further said that after winning of Oscar Award two times, winning of Knight International Journalism Award proved that Pakistani women are not inferior to anybody in abilities and talent.