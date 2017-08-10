CM expresses annoyance over bank heists

City Reporter

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expressed annoyance over the incidents of bank heists in Karachi, and ordered that security of banks should be reviewed.

Taking notice of the latest bank heist in Kharadar area, he sought report of the incident from the Additional Inspector General, said a statement issued here.

He wondered what is the police’s intelligence network doing to unearth the groups involved in bank heists.

The Chief Minister directed that the security of banks, markets and other places should be reviewed and a report to this effect should be provided to him.