CM directs moving anti-terrorism court to jail premises

Staff Reporter

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah , recognising the security threat, ordered Monday to move anti-terrorist court to jail premises so that judges, their staff, and even criminals facing cases, are atleast safe to maximum possible extent.

This was decided at a meeting at the CM house, which reviewed the law and order situation from close angles in the wake of carnage of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan last Thursday. He was quoted as saying as confirming that deteriorating law and order situation bringing terrorists to and from the ATCs in Clifton is dangerous and directed the concerned to move the courts inside Central Prisons Karachi. Two anti-terrorists courts are already working there.

Last week, several terror incidents including the deadly Sehwan suicide bombing last Thursday killed over 100 people and injured over 300. The law enforcement agencies sprung into action after the series of blasts during which scores were killed and apprehended.

The federal government too is making frantic efforts to revive military courts.