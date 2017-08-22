CM directs Health Dept to support private partners for best services

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is delivering best health services with Public Private Partnership (PPP).

This he said while presiding over a meeting on Health Services launched under PPP mode in the province, said a statement on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Siknadar Mendhro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and others.

Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro said that the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Badin that had been given to Indus Hospital management were operating best.

Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho said that 111 health facilities had been given to Integrrated Health services, 13 facilities in Thatta and Sujawal to medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) 39 facilities in Karachi to HANDS and District Hospital Badin to Indus Hospital.

The CM Sindh said that the provincial government is successfully providing health services with private partnership.

Therefore, a further better system may be evolved so that this partnership further become beneficial for people of Sindh, he added.

The CM Sindh also directed the health and finance departments to resolve all the outstanding issues with private partners particularly of budget.

On the CM’s instructions, the finance department released Rs 354 million to DHQ Badin for construction of waiting areas, washrooms and such other facilities for the visitors and the patients also.

The Sindh government is operating Peoples ambulance service in partnership with Aman Foundation in Sujawal and Thatta.

The CM Sindh has also approved ambulance service for Badin and Tando Mohammad Khan districts.

It was also decided that the health department would facilitate the private partners in expansion of their services.