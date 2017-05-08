CM determined to eliminate terrorism, crime mafia from Karachi

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said he was determined to eliminate gangsterism, crime mafia and terrorism and remove fear feelings from a city which needed peace to help develop the country.

His statement came soon after two major incidents of dacoity and looting in the city Earlier today a phone snatching incident had occured near Hassan Square wherein a man – revealed to be Abdul Rehman – was shot dead when he refused to hand over his phone to the thieves.

Shah took immediate notice of the death and condemned the act. Expressing anger at how Rehman got killed, he said, “I cannot tolerate innocent, peaceful citizens becoming victims of such incidents.”

Consequently, the CM demanded a report from IG Sindh on the aforementioned killing. Promising to create peaceful living conditions for Karachiites, Shah went on to say, “These terrorists cannot escape our reach.”

Unidentified suspects had opened fire at a coaster near Hassan Square that killed Rehman – the owner – and fled the scene.

According to the driver, the vehicle was parked for a picnic-booking when two motorcyclists stopped nearby and demanded the passengers to hand over their cell phones. An investigation, which includes all individuals present in the coaster as well as the driver, is underway, police stated.