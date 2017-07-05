CM delivers cheque among lift victims

Staff Reporter

Murree

Different heirs of the persons died in Dolly lift accident in the area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Government House, Murree on Tuesday. The Chief Minister presented cheques worth eight lakh rupees each to heirs of died persons and three lakh rupees for each injured person as financial aid to the bereaved families.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Talking to the bereaved families, Shehbaz Sharif said that financial aid cannot supplement the loss of human lives as the departure of loved ones cannot be expressed in words. I and Punjab government fully share the grief and Punjab government stands with the bereaved families, he said. He further said that Punjab government will not left the bereaved families alone and every possible support will be extended to them and their problems will also be solved on priority basis. He said that administration, police and workers of Rescue-1122 reached to the spot well in time and transferred the injured and dead ones to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi. It is especially worthwhile to note that the locals took part in relief activities with passion of humanity, he added.