CM decides to set up Curriculum Authority

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah introducing reforms in education sector has approved establishment of Sindh Curriculum Authority and also allowed recruitment of 6000 teachers purely on merit to operationalize 2000 closed schools.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on Education Department here at the CM House, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, ACS (Dev) M. Waseem, Secretary Education Syed Jamal Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Additional Secretary Education Nawaz Sohu and others.

The Secretary Education briefing the chief minister said that there were 5384 closed schools in the province, of them 4,123 are viable and could be made functional. In the light of education emergency imposed by the chief minister 1461 schools have been opened.

The CM Sindh giving them target of opening 2000 schools by end of March allowed the education department to recruit 6000 teachers. He categorically said that the recruitment of the teachers must be made on merit and there would be no comprise on it.

Therefore, recruitment must be made through IBA Sukkur. “I want to visit these schools open by the end of March so that new target to improve education system in the province could be set,” he said.

Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said that he was continuously visiting schools so that the educational activities could be improved.

He said that he has worked out a transfer/posting policy which he would send to the chief minister for approval.