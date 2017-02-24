CM, corps Commander Karachi decide to intensify crackdown on terrorists

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Shahid Baig Mirza on Friday decided to further intensify the crackdown against terrorists, their facilitators and against the drug mafia who were trying to create law and order situation in the province.

The decision to this effect was made in their meeting here at the Chief Minister House on Friday, said a statement.

They discussed over all law and order situation in the province in the light of current wave of terrorism in the country.

They discussed and reviewed targeted operation and operation against the drug mafia in the province.

They also shared the details of the operation intensified against the terrorists and their accomplices in the city and in other areas of the province.

The CM Sindh said that in the light of the decision taken in the last Apex Committee meeting, the ATC courts are being shifted to Central Jail Karachi for which he has issued orders to the Sindh Chief Secretary.

“With the shifting of ATC courts not only the force of 1500 policemen being deployed while taking the under trail terrorist’s from central jail to Clifton for hearing would be spared but their cases would be heard within the jail premises”, he said.

They also discussed blast at the shrine of Lal Shabaz Qalandar and shared the progress made so far in the investigation of the incident.

“The police, Rangers and secret agencies are jointly working to work out this case, and I am sure this would be solved shortly,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

The CM Sindh expressed gratitude to the Corps Commander Karachi for his support just after the Sehwan blast.

“I am also thankful to armed forces, Pakistan Navy and Airforce for their prompt support and cooperation”, he said.

The CM Sindh said that he was quite happy that everyone, including civil society, religious scholars and common man has condemned the Sehwan blast and came out onto the roads against terrorists. “This unity was badly needed and with grace of God now we have achieved this and this would definitely produce results”, he observed.