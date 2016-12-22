CM, Corps Commander discuss operation against terrorism

City Reporter

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday to discuss the operation against terrorism in Karachi.

The meeting comes one day after the newly appointed Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza met Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui. During the meeting, strategies to continue operation against terrorism were discussed, a spokesman confirmed.

Both representatives agreed that terrorism had diminished and law and order had been restored in the city.

“We have given lots of sacrifices for this city. We will not let anyone disturb the peace of the city,” said Murad.

The Sindh Chief Minister also claimed that his government had strengthened cooperation among all institutions.

A spokesperson for the Governor House had also stated that the meeting between the two had focused only on the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammad Saeed visited various sectors in Karachi on Wednesday and met with officers and jawans.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General said the security forces are well aware of the internal and external forces using miscreants to create hurdles in the way of establishing peace in Karachi.

He expressed the determination that the Rangers, in cooperation with people, will foil the designs of the terrorists. He said sustainable peace will be ensured in Karachi.

Major General Muhammad Saeed lauded the role of Sindh Rangers, and particularly paid tribute to lieutenant General Bilal Akbar for restoring peace in Karachi.