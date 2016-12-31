CM congratulates people on New Year

Staff Reporter

PUNJAB Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated people of Pakistan on New Year 2017. In his message, the Chief Minister said that 2016 has proved to be the year of achievements and successes for Pakistan and Pakistani nation. He said that Pakistan displayed outstanding performance in different sectors during the last year.

He said that success in the war against terrorism and economic stability were also appreciated at international level. Similarly, result-oriented steps of zero tolerance policy against corruption have yielded positive results and corruption has reduced substantially in the country, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that splendid example of saving resources of billions of rupees of the nation was set by forwarding the projects with transparency, speed and standard.

He said that Pakistan is strengthening socio-economically with the implementation of splendid economic package given by our sincere and trustworthy friend China and CPEC is proving to be a game changer for Pakistan in the real sense. He said that 2017 will be the year of completion of CPEC projects.

The Chief Minister said that political and military leadership has jointly laid the foundation of stable, peaceful, safe and economically strengthened Pakistan in 2016 and excellent achievements were made in the war against terrorism with unflinching determination and unity of the nation. He said that Pakistan of today is stronger, peaceful and developed as compared to previous year.