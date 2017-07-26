CM congratulates Matric exam toppers

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the students securing top positions in Matric examination of educational boards across the province. He said that students have made their parents and teachers proud by getting positions with their hard work and it is commendable that some of the students got their positions despite lack of resources.

He also congratulated the parents and teachers of the students and said that it is his conviction that hard work never goes wasted in any walk of life including education sector.

He said that intelligent and bright students are precious assets and the future of the country is attached with these students.

The Punjab government will continue to provide necessary resources to train and educate such brilliant talent of brilliant students. He said the Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for betterment of education sector and encouragement of students.