CM condoles death of Pakistan movement worker

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Irfan Ali Shah, a Pakistan Movement Worker. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Late Irfan Ali Shah was father-in-law of Shahid Rasheed, Secretary Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Haseeb Pasha, former Deputy Director Public Relations.