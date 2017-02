Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Aurat Foundation Executive Director Nigar Ahmad.

In a condolence message issued here Saturday, the Chief Minister prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He paid tribute to late Nigar Ahmad for her services for women empowerment and said she had done a lot for the rights of women and her services would be remembered.