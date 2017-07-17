CM condoles death of Ishaq Chaudhry

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran journalist, columnist and Executive Editor of Daily Naya Akhbar, Ishaq Chaudhry. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed the heartiest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the grieving family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Shehbaz Sharif said the services of late Ishaq Chaudhry for the promotion of journalism would always be remembered.