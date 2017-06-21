CM condoles death of col Amjad

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran leader of Pakistan Moment Col. (R) Amjad Hussain. The Chief Minister has said that late Amjad Hussain was one of the founding leaders of Muslim Students Federation who actively took part in the struggle for the creation of an independent Muslim State. He said that the services of late Amjad Hussain for the establishment of Pakistan as well as promotion of ideology of the country would be remembered till late.