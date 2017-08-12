CM condoles death of Air Marshal Inam-ul-Haq

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Air Marshal (R) Inam-ul-Haq, a hero of 1965 and 1971 wars.

He paid rich tributes to the services of the deceased and said that he performed meritorious services for Pakistan Air Force during peace and wars and also played an important role in modernisation of the PAF.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.