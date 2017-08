Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of famous columnist and intellectual Adeeb Jawdani.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that late Adeeb Jawdani enjoyed unique column-writing style and also rendered valuable services for the promotion of education.

The Chief Minister said that journalistic as well as educational services of Adeeb Jawdani will be remembered till lately.