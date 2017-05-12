CM for bringing out-of-school children back to schools

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that education is high priority and multi-pronged approach be adopted to bring out-of-school children to quality schooling.

This he said while presiding over 8th meeting of Board of Governors (BoGs) of Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) here at the CM House, said a statement on Thursday.

Briefing the meeting SEF Managing Director Naheed Shah Durrani stated that the foundation during the last few years has expanded its outreach to over 506,511 students through a network of 2,100 schools.

She said that the foundation is gradually moving in post-primary portfolio with an enrolment of 80,000 students in Elementary, Secondary and High Schools.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah examining the foundation’s portfolio appreciated its efforts.

He said that public private partnership (PPP) modality now needs to be structured to help the government to reach out to students who are out-of-school.

The MD foundation submitted the progress on quality initiatives “Teach for Change”.

The Board was apprised that 77 Teaching Support Associates (TSAs) on the model of Teach for Pakistan and Teach for America have been hired from prestigious institutions. These young graduates will play their role as subject specialized teachers and change agents in schools in far flung areas of Sukkur, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar regions in initial phase.

The Chief Minister directed the Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Secretary Education Aziz Uqaili and the SEF Managing Director to explore possibility of Public Private Partnership to functionalize 2000 closed schools.