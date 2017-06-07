CM approves Rs1.5b from gas royalty share for Kohat

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has approved releasing Rs 1.5 billion from gas royalty for Kohat Division comprising Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts in line with the policy of spending resources as a share on the basis of natural resources produced in that area.

He directed that the developmental and public welfare schemes to be financed through the development share of the area, should be reflected in the annual development plan for the year 2017-18.

He was chairing a meeting on gas royalty and development of the districts Karak, Hangu and Kohat that was attended by Provincial Minister for law Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, MPAs Ziaullah Bangash, Dr. Gul Sahib Khan, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Planning & Development Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioners from the three districts and other concerned authorities.

The meeting had a threadbare discussion on the matters relating to gas royalty, its beneficial use for the progress and prosperity of the locals and execution of certain vital developmental schemes in the area.

The Chief Minister while formally sanctioning Rs1.5 billion of the gas royalty for Kohat division also assured that more resources would also be provided for developmental purposes on need basis. He asked for preparing and submitting detailed developmental schemes for these districts as per amount of the gas royalty share.

He said that provincial government would ensure the judicious and transparent use of developmental funds for improvement of the infrastructure, streamlining the social sector services and overall uplift of the backward districts of Kohat division.—APP