CM approve induction of 3271 teachers

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Punjab Govt will soon start process of recruitment of teaching staff for govt colleges as Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has approved summary for induction of 3271 lecturers and professors. As per the sources, 1078 female lecturers, 478 female assistant Professors, 201 female associate Professors, 820 male lecturers, 424 male assistant Professors, 197 male associate Professors and 42 male Professors will be inducted through Punjab Public Serice Commission.

Sources said that Chief Minister Punjab wanted over coming of shortage of teaching staff in colleges to improve quality of education. The sources said that policy for awarding of 05 marks to CTIs.