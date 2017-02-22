Closure of Torkham border causes millions’ rupees loss to traders

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Pak Afghan border at Torkham remained closed on sixth consecutive day causing a big loss to the national exchequer of both countries and the business of local people.

After the terrorist attack at the Shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan of Sind province on last Friday night the the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham closed as the Daesh group had claimed the responsibility of the attack and according to the security officials the bombing plot was sketched in Afghanistan.

According to the officials of the custom department at Torkham, they have also closed all crossing points at Torkham as well as in Kurram Agency obeying the order of federal government.

The trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has also been suspending from last six days which was causing a big loss to the national exchequer of both countries. a custom clearance agent Gulab said that the border closure was causing million rupees loss to the both country’s import and export business on daily basis.

An official of the custom department told this scribe that due to the closure of the Torkham border the Afghan transit trade has also suspended which was causing a loss to both countries transporters and traders. He said that 100 to 110 Afghan transit trade containers were used to be cleared at Torkham on daily basis which now has halted. The official said that many empty containers were also stuck on Afghanistan side which would cause a huge loss of money to the transporters and traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The official also added that there were many trucks at Torkham loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables which has now rotten due to the closure of border with Afghanistan.

Riwaj, a local of Bacha Maina Torkham told media they have relatives in Ningarhar province and his saplings have gone to Afghanistan to participate in a wedding ceremony. He said as they returned back they found the Torkham border was closed and were not permitted to enter Pakistan. He demanded the authorities to permit the locals while entering from and to Afghanistan and to settle the issues through talks.

Hundreds of Afghanistan nationals have been trapped in Landikotal owing to the border closure. a resident of Ningarhar, Saida Gul told media in Landikotal that he was disable with two legs and has been stranded in Landikotal from last six days due to the closure of Torkham border. He told journalists he had no money to pay hotel bills and facing troubles. Another Afghan jan told the trapped afghan persons should be given permission to go Afghanistan as they were in big trouble due to the border seal.

It is pertinent to mention here that a newlywed bride had to stay at Landikotal for three days due to the closure of Torkham border who was permitted by the Torkham border officials to enter Afghanistan the other day.