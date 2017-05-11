Closed outfalls opening causes ruin of thousands of acres of crops

Our Correspondent

Badin

The irrigation officials have again opened the closed outfalls of Akram wah through alleged ‘given take’ despite verdict of Supreme Court of closing all outfalls of Akram Wah as water be ensured to the small growers at tail end.

Due to illegal flow of the water in outfalls and water theft, the water provision of more than 50 canals have been made closed consequently crops cultivated on the thousands of acrs were smashed and lacs of the souls of the area were deprived of fresh drinking water.

According to the sources of irrigation department, more than 40 thousands acrs of Sukkur barrage were being cultivated illegally on the water of Akram Wah initially though the small pipes, later on openly by the influential for a long time when department was sought permission only for usage of six inches pipes for rehabilitation of the forest nursery only.

When irrigation sources told that a nationalist was also involved in the water theft and cultivating hundreds of acrs of Sukkur barrage by getting illegal water from Akram wah. Earlier the outfalls were made closed following the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan but the last night these after ‘given take’ irrigation officials have allegedly moved all restrictions from Akram wah and opened the outfalls as illegally which caused to snatch water of lacs of the people of the areas and ruined the crops standing on thousands of the acrs.

Source told that the opening of the outfalls of Akram wah were directly reduce the water flow of the canals including Kazia Wah, Mir wah, Morejhar canal, Gurho canal, Kamaro miner, Raj Wah, Mor canal, Ghar canal, Ali Wah, Adam Wah, Shadi Large canal, Shadi small canal and other canals of the district Badin and make unable the thousands of the growers to cultivate their crops.

While protesting hundreds of small growers including Jahan Khan Chandio, Mubarak Chandio, Akhtar Arain, Riaz Ahmed and others demanded from the chief minister of Sindh for immediate closure of the illegal outfalls of Akram wah and also seek the stern action against the irrigation involved officials as the flow of water be ensured to growers of tail end and relief to the lacs of souls.