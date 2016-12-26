Hyderabad

The Project Director K-4 Project Management Unit Saleem Siddiqui has said that the project management believed in close coordination between all line departments as the task of greater project of water supply could be achieved with effective synchronization of all stakeholders.

He expressed these remarks while talking to a five member delegation of Sindh Irrigation Department which called on him at his office under the leadership of the Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage on Sunday, the spokesman informed.

Saleem Siddiqui said that the greater water project K-4 is a venture of K-4 Water Board and Sindh Irrigation Department, adding that effective coordination between the two organizations is essential for early completion of this project.

He informed that K-4 is a mega water project for supply of 6500 million gallons of water daily to Karachi which would be completed in three phases.—APP