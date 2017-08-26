Close bench and bar ties helpful for justice: C.J

Our Correspondent

Mirpur (Ajk)

Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram said here on Friday that the close cordial ties between bench and bar were imperative for the dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the litigant masses.

The acting CJ of AJK Supreme Court was addressing a ceremony hosted in his honour by the AJK Supreme Court Bar Association’s President Syed Nishaat Kazmi Advocate at the AJK Supreme Court Building complex here on Friday.

The acting Chief Justice, on this occasion, unveiled the plaque carrying the names of sitting and ex President of AJK SCBA at the SCBA office at the AJK Supreme Court Building.

The ceremony, was attended by serving and retired judges of the superior and subordinate judiciary including retired chief of AJK Suprme Court Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and retired Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, ex Presidents AJK SCBA Mir Khalid Mahmood, Raja Inam Ullah Khan Advocate General, ex Presidents and Secretary Generals of the AJK Supreme Court Bar Association besides the sitting office bearers of the Association as well as a large number of the lawyers from Mirpur Bar besides various other parts of AJK and senior journalists.

The acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram continued that the respect and honour of both the bar and the bench or linked to each other for the delivery of the speedy justice. He further said that he believed in the fact that a conducive atmosphere was always imperative for the smooth performance of the professional duties by both the bench and the bar.

Justice Saeed Akram assured the legal fraternity in AJK that the judiciary would continue maintaining the good precedents in the judicial history of AJK set by the judges now and before.

Addressing the ceremony, President of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishaat Kazmi Advocate invited the attention of the acting Chief Justice of AJK of the problems confronted by the legal fraternity in AJK during the course of their professional duties – with any emphasis to address them on priority grounds to ensure the delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the aspirant litigants through a conducive environment of cordial relations between bench and the bar.