Due to global warming, Pakistan like other countries is also confronted with the climatic change, therefore, temperatures rise up to 50 or above. Sometimes, it breaks previous records as well. It has been noticed that none of the governments, whether provincial or federal, are making extraordinary efforts to cope with it. Merely documentation has nothing to do with the reality. The measures on ground by concerned authorities could be changing in this regard. Unfortunately third world countries like Pakistan do not take it as the biggest problem as other countries do. For us terrorists are formidable but not the climatic change where as just like terrorism climatic change also kills people in the form of floods, droughts, tornadoes, earthquakes etc.

It hits not only plight of people but also threatens country’s economy. For instance, heat wave in Karachi did a lot of damage, hundreds died but what the government did consoled but basically treating actual problems with abstract things won’t make any big difference. In the federal Capital metro has been built on “Green Belt”.

These a few examples in fact shows the priorities as well as lack of awareness on the highest level or it might be possible that the highest authorities are neglecting these factors because of temporary political gains. What so ever but it would be disastrous if not tackled properly as all the world is talking about global warming as a serious threat. Before it becomes too late the pakistani government must priorities its response towards climatic changes in order to alleviate threats to environment Moreover government must initiate to cultivate more and more trees at least to prevent future calamities and cope with the present climatic changes as well.

NAUSHABA ABID

Islamabad

