Climatic change

With due respect I, being a concerned Pakistani, want to put forward my worry with regard to climate change in Pakistan due to global warming. Pakistan has been suffering climate change for the last nearly 10 years as an effect of vast population using automobiles and products emitting Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). These instruments are not making our life easy and comfortable rather deteriorating it further.

Major exponent of global warming is the usage of air-conditioners and automobiles which in order to provide cooling for short period of time increases the earth’s temperature. It may give you pleasure for short period of time but in the long run it will ruin you and you will realize what wrong you have done Moreover, temperature is rising at such an alarming pace that if we calculate its further effect it would be impossible for us to even get out from our own home by the time we reach 2021.

Therefore, I request, on the behalf of future generation to: (i) put ban on A/Cs that emit CFCs or any other chemical substance which make earth condition worse, (ii) people should prefer coolers instead of ACs, (iii) fill their homes with plants so that it makes cool atmosphere inside home, (iv) use public transport.

SUNDUS FATIMA

Karachi

