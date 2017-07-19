Climate Change Ministry achieves remarkable milestone: Zahid Hamid

Staff Reporter

Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Tuesday said that the ministry had achieved remarkable milestone during last four years. “We have achieved many milestone including ratification of Paris Climate Agreement, submission of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, Green Pakistan Program, approval of Forest Policy from Council of Common Interest, passing of Climate Change Act, declaring Astola Island first marine protected area of Pakistan, reforming Global Change Impact Study Centre and adoption Sustainable Goals as National goals by National Assembly of Pakistan, the minister said.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Pre-COP 23 Consultative Dialogue Framing Pakistan’s agenda on mitigation and adaption organized by the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change with the collaboration of Ministry of Climate Change.

He said that positive development needed to be highlighted at COP-23 with objective to update the global community about Pakistan’s achievements.

“Pakistan is ranked amongst the top ten countries considered most vulnerable to climate change, however it has developed comprehensive policies and plans to tackle these issues” he added.

Director General Environment Irfan Tariq said, conference of Parties is held every year and Pakistan is playing an active role in it.

Director Global Change Impact Study Centre, Dr. Tariq Banuri Executive said Climate Change is global agenda and requires collective efforts.

“We must develop pro-active proposals for COP-23 in order to play active role in global mitigation group” he added.