It is clear as day that climate change is the biggest challenge after terrorism or it is more than terrorism in some countries. And Pakistan is one those countries which terribly being affected by climate change and according to a report in 2025 Pakistan is going to lose a great percentage of its water and the state will suffer a lot due to climate change. However, just not Pakistan other countries are also going to face the same challenges but the countries are doing their best not to be affected or save their people from the toughest time which going to come due to climate change. Moreover, I don’t see any special effort of government to save Pakistan from effects of climate change since we already lack forest, trees. We have to grow trees and save water as it is the only way to be saved from climate change, yet instead of growing trees we are felling them due to on-going projects and construction works. The biggest examples are Orange line train project, metro bus and several others works owing to them we lost thousands of trees and beautiful places. In fact, everywhere long term planning is needed if the government wants to do something for climate change and this issue must be focused since we are already facing numerous hardships.

SABIR KAREEM

Turbat, Balochistan

Related