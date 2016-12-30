Climate be included in school syllabus: Environment experts

Islamabad

Environment experts Thursday proposed to include climate related issues in school level syllabus to create awareness among future generation from initial stage of learning to tackle the upcoming challenges.

Sharing their views in the third Green Parliament Caucus meeting here experts and policy makers suggested that priority should be given to environment issues while designing development projects to check the long term effects on national and regional progress.

The moot was organized by Women Parliametary Caucus in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Islamabad.

Sharing her views on the occasion, Member National Assembly Romina Khursheed Alam opined that the environment laws of the country were not catering to requirement to ensure healthy living conditions for people and there was a dire need of amendments and upgradation on urgent basis.

She said media could play a key role to create awareness among masses at grassroot level so local, national and regional media should be involved in creating sensitivity among general public.

Member National Assembly, Asia Naz Tanoli said it was time to involve local communities for waste management on self-help basis. “Environment is an issue of everyone and for safe and clean environment, it should be initiated from individual level”, she added.

She said the government did not have enough resources to do it all alone so, besides public-private collaboration, indulging individuals would be the most effective way to get required results in least possible time.

Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Dr. Abid Sulehri suggested to adopt sustainable energy solutions. He said media would be taken on board on environmental issues and mass drive should be launched for clean and healthy living conditions.

Environemnt experts, Fareed and Raees and analyist Dr. Talat Maroof, stressed environment issue should be the priority while devising any constructive policy. They said it was quite unfortunate that renewable energy contribution was less than one percent in the country.

They said there was a dire need to raise this level to replicate our energy resources and stop deprivation of current assets.—APP