Climate and drought

American President Donald Trump has announced that the US will quit the Paris Climate Accord. It is always crucial and important to face the nature’s fury/monsoon [climate] vagaries beforehand.

Further, the recent instances like whales being left stranded on Tiruchendur Beach in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu, India are clear reminders of the consequences of climate change ahead.

In this context, all countries the world over must plan out strong strategies and pump up money to tackle head-on the threats posed by nature apart from safeguarding our earth and environment.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra-India

