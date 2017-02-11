Clifton cantonment VP visits city areas

City Reporter

Vice president Cantonment Board Clifton Aziz Suharwady along with residents and other officials visited different commercial areas of Clifton can-tonment.

During the visit the vice president inspected street lights and sanitation works on different areas and praised efforts of street light branch and sanitation branch and said the collective efforts of all would make CBC a modern civic institute, he also appreci-ated the efforts of executive officer Mohammad Sajjad Ahmed Khan.

In the end Aziz Suharwardy said that with the inter-est of CBC officials, councilors and our residents we will make our area clean and green.