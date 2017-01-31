Cleanliness drive in China Scheme in cooperation with institutes, civil society

Staff Reporter

In wake of the ongoing cleanliness and awareness drive, Albayrak Waste Management is taking measures for effective and improved sanitation conditions in the city. A meeting was held at Govt. College for Women Shalimar Town on Tuesday under supervision of MPA Ch Shahbaz to strategize the plan for cleanliness and advocacy drive in China Scheme and Bhambay Jhuggian.

It was decided in the meeting that joint activities with local institutes and civil society members will be carried out to highlight the significance of cleanliness among residents. Awareness banners would be installed. Vice chairman NadeemSarwar, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Albayrak GM Operations Osman Nuri, Manager Operations SehrishIdrees and Manager Communications NaeemaSaeed were also present in the meeting.

Special cleanliness operations and awareness activities were also carried out at AllamaIqbal Road, NabiBakhsh Park, Nazim Abad, Tajpura and near Telephone Exchange in UC 23.Lord Mayor Col (R) MubashirJaved joined the awareness drive at AllamaIqbal Road.