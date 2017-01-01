Cleanliness campaign in progress

Rawalpindi

A week-long cleanliness campaign began by the Solid Waste Management was in progress. The campaign was being carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

Chairman Solid Waste Management Raja Hanif Advocate said that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

He urged the residents not to throw garbage in open areas and in nullahs. He said it was our collective duty to keep the city clean and called upon the people to make the campaign successful.

District Coordination Officer Talat Mehmood Gondal has directed Solid Waste Management Company to come up with a plan to dispose of waste properly during the weeklong campaign.—APP