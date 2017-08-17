Cleaning campaign continues

Staff Reporter

DMC Korangi disposed off tones of garbage with the help of machinery during the 10-day cleaning campaign from different areas of the Korangi.

The cleaning is being performed in the areas include Shah Faisal, Malir, Model coloney, Korangi and Landhi zones during the campaign, said a statement on Wednesday.

Vice Chairman Korangi Syed Ahmar Ali along with other officials concerned visited different areas of Korangi and inspected the cleaning activities.

Chairman Korangi, Syed Naiyyer Raza has appealed to the masses to cooperate with the administration during cleaning campaign.