Classes started in Mardan GCC

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Atif Khan has said that classes in Girls Cadet College Mardan began for which a hefty amount of Rs.3 billion has been allocated.

Similarly, he said that work on Fatima Tho Zuhra Girls Model School was in full swing while classes in Women University Mardan had already been started while Mardan Campus of the Engineering University Peshawar has been given the status of full fledge university, which pave way for ushering educational revolution.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly established IT Laboratory in Government Higher Secondary School Bagdada, Mardan.

The provincial minister said that imparting modern technical and scientific education to the students of the public sector schools atop the priority list of the provincial government.