Clashes in Sumbal against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Intense clashes erupted between protesters and Indian forces, today, in Sumbal area of Bandipora district against the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

The locals took to the streets and pelted stones on police and paramilitary forces deployed in the area to vent their anger against the killings.

The troops used massive force including teargas shells, stun grenades and pepper gas against the protesting civilians. Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Sumbal against the killings. Cellular network including mobile internet remained suspended in the area.—KMS