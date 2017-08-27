Clashes between protesters and troops in Kokernag

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area of Islamabad district over the visit of so-called minister for Public Works, Nayeem Akhtar, to the town.

Witnesses said that as soon as Nayeem Akhtar left the area, local youth and students of Degree College, Kokernag, came on the road and started raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian troops and police personnel used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.—KMS