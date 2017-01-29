Clashes on Yemen west coast claim 109 lives

57 dead in first US raid under Trump

Aden

Raging battles between Yemeni government forces and rebels on the country’s west coast have killed more than 100 fighters in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The bodies of at least 90 Houthi rebels were taken to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Hodeida, which is controlled by the insurgents, while 19 dead soldiers were taken to the southern port city of Aden, the medical and military sources said.

Deadly clashes have shaken the area around the key Red Sea town of Mokha since the start of the year when loyalist fighters launched an offensive to oust the Iran-backed Huthis and their allies. Meanwhile, a US raid in Yemen killed 41 suspected al Qaeda militants and 16 civilians on Sunday, an official said, in what would be America’s first military action in the country under President Donald Trump.

The military operation was the first attributed to the United States against militants in Yemen since President Trump took office on January 20.

Seven women and three children were among those killed in the raid on Yakla district in the central province of Baida, said the official.

Earlier, tribal and sources in the region said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to al Qaeda, adding that a number of civilians were also killed. Under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, the United States stepped up its use of drone strikes against suspected militants in Yemen, as well as other countries including Afghanistan. — AFP