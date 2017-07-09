Clashes as IHK marks Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Martyrdom infused new spirit in Kashmir freedom movement: Nawaz

Government forces threw tear gas and clashed with stone-throwing protesters in India-held Kashmir on Saturday, as the volatile Himalayan region marked hugely popular rebel leader Burhan Wani’s death anniversary. Thousands of Indian troops have fanned out across India-held Kashmir, where authorities have imposed a widespread curfew and cut off all internet services after separatist leaders called for a week of demonstrations. India-held Kashmir has seen an explosion of protests against Indian rule since government forces shot and killed Burhan Wani a year ago. The death of the charismatic 23-year-old, who had built up a big following on social media, sparked an outpouring of grief and anger that spilled into the streets and led to months of clashes with security forces. Nearly 100 people died in the months that followed and many more sustained serious eye injuries from the pellet guns used by government forces to quell the protests. Separatist leaders — most of whom were either confined to their homes or detained in the run-up to the anniversary — had called for a week of protests from Saturday to mark Wani’s death. All roads leading to the rebel leader’s home town of Tral in south Kashmir have been closed and authorities have seized thousands of motorbikes to prevent people travelling between villages in the area. Witnesses and police said clashes broke out when protesters tried to reach the family home on Saturday morning and were blocked by government forces. Police fired tear gas cannisters when protesters threw rocks at them — an increasingly common tactic in the region. Wani’s father said there was a huge military presence outside the family home. “There were so many soldiers outside I couldn’t go out. It wasn’t possible for me to visit my son’s grave today,” Muzzafar Wani told AFP by phone. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said India cannot suppress through use of brute force Kashmiris’ demand for their right to self determination . In a message on the first death anniversary of Kashmiri fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the prime minister said blood rendered by Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. “The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” he said. The prime minister said martyrdom of Wani is a testimony of the fact that Kashmiris have completely rejected the Indian occupation. Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He said that the celebration on the occasion of Pakistan’s victory in ICC Champions Trophy by Kashmiris in the valley was a referendum. He again emphasized the need for implementation of United Nation resolutions on Kashmir and urged India to accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.