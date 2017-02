Srinagar

Government forces on Saturday resorted to tear smoke shelling to disperse the protesters in Palhalan, Pattan who were trying to march towards the highway.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that clashes started in volatile Palhalan area soon after Zuhar prayers.

They said that protesting youth were trying to march towards the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, but were stopped by the government forces near the local government higher secondary School at Naik Mohalla.—Agencies