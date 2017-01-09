Clarification against news ‘PIA losses are due to new aviation policy’

Islamabad

With reference to the news item published on Friday 6th January, 2017 that PIA losses are due to New Aviation Policy’. This is clarified that the statement given in the news item about PIA losses due to Pakistan’s Aviation Policy/ Open Skies Policy is contrary to facts besides being baseless, that it gave an edge to the other Airlines over PIA.

New Aviation Policy 2015 was issued after due deliberation and after taking all the stakeholders on board. It provides free market for all Private, National and Foreign Airlines and was in no way designed /formulated to harm the interest of National Flag Carrier. It is beneficial to passengers and induces a healthy sense of competition amongst the Aviation Fraternity. New National Aviation Policy (2015) provides tax breaks and no taxation on aviation related spare parts which has a positive impact on the growth in aviation sector.

Losses at PIA can be attributed to its internal issues, lack of efficiency and management and has nothing to do with the New Aviation Policy 2015. In fact, the New Aviation Policy 2015 duly approved by the Cabinet is in line with ICAO’s Recommended and Standard Practices, Global and Regional Trends. The policy envisages to facilitate Passengers / shippers, offer low Prices and helps to create jobs in the Aviation Sector.

Foregoing, the condemnation and illogically maligning PCAA for promulgating the Policy under discussion by the respective Airline has no substance and vehemently rejected/denied. During the last one year, Government did not allow any increase in the frequency of a single Foreign Airline carrier in order to ensure, that the interest of Domestic Airlines are protected to a maximum.—PR