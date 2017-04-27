The clamour for Governor Rule is without merit

Views from Srinagar

Shabir Ahmed

VIOLENCE in Kashmir has once again put the elected government on the back foot with some reports suggesting that Governor Rule may be on cards. It is not the first time that the PDP-BJP coalition government is struggling to maintain calm in Kashmir. In just two years, the culture of shifting governance to Governor Rule mode has become predominant with legislators not showing much resistance, which is harmful to the rule of law in the purview of a representative government. People in Kashmir seem to be comfortable with Governor Rule as all administrative work see a fillip. But overall the choice of Governor Rule over elected government is not a healthy sign for the state.

Every time there is a Governor Rule in Kashmir, the mainstream politicians who represent people lose their say in the decision making process. In 2014 Assembly polls the candidates contesting the elections were Kashmiri mainstream politicians and not any governor. People voted for their candidates and it was the success of the election process that the governance by the people ensued. Governor is not elected by the people directly, and the rule is usually reserved for crisis situations and state emergencies.

From governance point of view, if the elected government is unable to govern the state there is a need to form a new government during which Governor Rule may become a necessity than choice. PDP-BJP government cannot shy away from responsibilities in the most difficult time and allow the governor rule to be imposed.

By admitting that the representative government is not in a position to govern the state, the entire election and democratic process becomes diluted. Instead of mending themselves the legislators simply move towards the background and show up again when things have settled down.

In the state of J&K, it is the BJP that is responsible for different crises as it has not provided the help and not cooperated as was believed when the government was formed. Use of excessive force in Kashmir and increasing human rights violations has become the order of the day. The state of affairs was the same during NC-Congress government, which is why people picked PDP instead of NC. In Opposition PDP leaders used to adopt the same language as is adopted by NC leaders now. Neither of the two regional parties sought any relief from the Centre or put up resistance to the excessive use of force. In Omar Abdullah’s time as CM, youth were killed in the same manner in which they are killed now. Omar Abdullah expressed his helplessness clearly due to power override by the Centre, but Mehbooba Mufti is not able to even do that. With the result young Kashmiris have become more frustrated with the inhumane treatment in which regional parties toe the line.

But the matter is a different one so far as applying governor rule is concerned. After assembly elections, the government proudly claims that people have come out despite the boycott calls etc. But by handing over the reins, the same government is negating the claims of people having made the choice to support an elected government.

It is a legal issue also as the conditions and circumstances of invoking governor rule seem to be ignored. The usual or regular failure of the government cannot be fixed with periods of Governor Rule. The problem is with the coalition government who are pulling each other in opposite ways. If they cannot come to terms and agree over issues the government should simply be dissolved. How many chances do the alliance partners need to come to terms with one another?

BJP, not being a regional party, is still unknown to different political realities of the state. It still does not know that the real problem starts with Kashmir and not few pockets of Jammu. To maintain calm in Kashmir is a challenge given what Kashmiris have gone through in the last more than seven decades. BJP simply does not want to admit that there is a problem in Kashmir and that the party is not able to handle the situation in Valley. The line adopted by the government with the approval of New Delhi is maintain law and order even if people have to be tied to jeeps or tortured publicly. The policy will remain the same even if there is a Governor Rule, as governor is free to take decisions without people’s mandate.

There is no reason to hail Governor Rule as it means failure of the representative character of the government. To fall back on Governor Rule can be construed as delegitimizing the whole election process. The legal opinion outside would hardly take into account and express how the power of representative government is abused with a choice reserved as the last option. In any state of India, local and union governments approach the matter very cautiously. But in J&K it is becoming a common practice.

[Shabbir Ahmed is Srinagar based columnist]