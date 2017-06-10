Claims strong vote bank across country

PPP to release election manifesto soon

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) foreseeing elections in the country soon has started preparing a new manifesto to win the heart of the people in the forthcoming elections.

In this respect the first meeting of the manifesto was held under the conveniership of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla while it was attended by PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr.Azra Fazal Pechuho, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Senator Farhat ullah Babar and Sabir Baloch attended the PPP manifesto Committee meeting, said Media Coordinator in Karachi. While chairing the meeting PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Pakistan People’s Party is the largest Political Party of the Pakistan- it has its vote bank in every corner of the country-it’s the only hope for the people of Pakistan.

PPP voter expected that it can bring out Pakistan from internal and external crisis. It can also make Pakistan according to the true spirit of Jinnah’s Vision. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that committee will meet and discuss the manifesto with the representatives of all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and FATA.

Manifesto committee members were of the view that equal representation will be given to youth women, farmers, industries, students, labors and all other stake holders. Members agreed to present agricultural, industrial, educational, health and women participation policies will be part of PPP manifesto.