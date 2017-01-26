CJP visits Mazar-i-Quaid, condoles demise of ex-Governor

City Reporter

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Thursday visited Mazar-i-Quaid-i-Azam, laid a wreath of flowers and offered Fateha.

On the occasion, he also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ Book. Talking to media persons, the CJP said that he has come to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. ‘It is an honour for me’, he added.

“ May Allah Almighty give us strength and courage to serve the country’, the CJP further remarked.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, has expressed condolences on the demise of former Governor of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

The CJP on Thursday visited the Governor House here and met with the son of the deceased, Afnan Siddqui, says a Governor House statement.

The Chief Justice said that Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was a reputed jurist and a true Pakistani and his demise has saddened everyone.

He said that the verdicts of late Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui would provide guidance to us.

The CJP also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Recording his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, he said that Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was an asset of Pakistan and that we will always miss him.