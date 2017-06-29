CJP takes suo motu notice of traffic warden’s death

Our correspondent

Quetta

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the death of a traffic warden in Quetta, who was killed when a vehicle allegedly belonging to a Balochistan legislator ran him over earlier this month. Before proceeding to perform Umrah, the chief justice ordered inspector general of police Balochistan to submit a report into the incident within three days.

Justice Nisar has also directed district police officer Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure that no threat or pressure is exerted on the family of the deceased traffic police official. Police on Saturday arrested MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai and obtained his five-day remand for allegedly running over the traffic warden on a busy Quetta road last week.

The incident took place on June 20 when a fast-moving vehicle belonging to Achakzai hit and ran over the traffic warden, identified as Sub-Inspector Haji Attaullah Dashti, at the GPO Chowk. The warden suffered serious injuries and later died at hospital. Initially, police registered a case of accident against unidentified people. But after the CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media and was repeatedly shown by TV channels, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Ahsan Mehboob.